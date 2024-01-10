Dubai-based developer London Gate and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer on Tuesday unveiled the Franck Muller Aeternitas – the world’s tallest branded residential clocktower. This tower, situated in Dubai Marina, marks a new milestone in luxury living in the UAE with a sales value estimated at over Dh2 billion.

Rising to a height of 450 metres, Franck Muller Aeternitas will feature breathtaking panoramic views, crowned by a Franck Muller clock.

“Ever since our launch in Dubai, we have been focused on bringing iconic additions to the Dubai skyline. In a strategic partnership with Franck Muller, we promise to revolutionise luxury living and redefine the skyline to introduce a legacy for years to come. This iconic tower will offer unparalleled views of the Dubai Marina with each detail reflecting our shared values of precision, innovation, and heritage for our clientele. We are committed to continue bringing the best-in-class residential projects to Dubai by rolling out exclusive properties worth over Dh8 billion this year in Dubai,” stated Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate.

Standing at 106 floors, the tower will redefine the Dubai skyline and house an exclusive range of residences by London Gate, including the sky mansions, sky villas and one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Each living space is designed to bring alive exclusive elegance. With pricing starting at Dh1.6 million, London Gate has partnered with the One Broker Group to introduce a flexible payment plan with a 40/60 structure, ensuring accessibility to this unparalleled luxury experience.

Strategically located in Dubai Marina, Franck Muller Aeternitas provides a prestigious waterfront address that combines waterfront living with the vibrant energy of one of the city’s most iconic districts. It is surrounded by prime destinations such as Palm Jumeirah and conveniently accessible to malls, airports, and golf courses. In addition, Franck Muller Aeternitas will feature amenities ranging from a Zen garden, cigar lounge and library, to a private cinema, spa, yoga room and private 24/7 concierge services. These are few among many other lifestyle features and details carefully curated to offer an exclusive residential living befitting an elite audience.

“This iconic clocktower symbolizes the dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and innovation our brand has always been known for. This iconic tower is yet another pursuit for timeless elegance. Franck Muller Aeternitas tower narrates a story of opulence, setting new heights in the realm of luxury living,” said Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller.

The handover of Franck Muller Aeternitas will be in Q2 2027.

