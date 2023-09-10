Bahrain Marina Development Company has announced that work has started on its BD200 million ($525 million) mixed-use project located on Manama's eastern coastal strip.

Spread over a 256,000 sq m area, Bahrain Marina project will offer a unique blend of living, shopping, scenic beaches, and diverse water sports activities.

It will boast a total of 274 residential units as well as 192 retail outlets in addition to hotel area of 68,637sq m area that will have 304 rooms.

Nass Contracting, a subsidiary of Nass Corporation has been signed up as the principal contractor responsible for project implementation along with Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB) which will oversee the construction of the inaugural phase of the project.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Bahrain Marina Development Company in the presence of

Khalid Mohamed Yusuf Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Yusuf Al Thawadi, Managing Director as well as Nass Contracting officials Chairman Sameer Nass and Nass Corporation CEO Engineer Shawqi Al Hashemi.

MSCEB was represented by Chairman Mohamed Salahuddin and CEO Thamer Salahuddin along with several senior officials from all participating parties.

Haj Gulf was recently appointed to the development due to its extensive knowledge and expertise in project management and quantity surveying.

The Bahrain Marina masterplan was designed by Benoy, a global leader in architecture and master planning.

The project is aimed at fortifying the tourism sector, aligning with the overarching goals of the national tourism strategy and asserting its stature as a global tourism hub. It augments tourism's contribution to the domestic economy, said Najibi, adding these concluded agreements signify a pivotal commencement for project construction.

The marina will have 1,769 underground parking spaces along with 235 berths for yachts and boats.

"Their collective goal is to transform this coastal area into an unparalleled tourist, commercial, and residential enclave in Manama, the capital city. This development will offer a unique blend of living, shopping, scenic beaches, and diverse water sports activities," noted Najibi.

"The comprehensive project scope encompasses a marina club building, a commercial complex, restaurants, and a multi-story tower featuring luxurious sea-view apartments," he added.

Najibi expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, highlighting its paramount significance in light of the advanced capabilities of the project's implementing companies.

Bahrain Marina development, he stated, was an integral part of the overarching waterfront plan for Manama, the capital, and is poised to make substantial contributions.

"These contributions include bolstering the national economy, aligning with its growth trajectory, generating employment opportunities, and fostering the development of the tourism and commercial sectors. Additionally, it aligns with the broader goals outlined in the tourism strategy for 2022-2026," he added.

According to him, Bahrain Marina is one of the promising investment projects that will net attractive returns for its investors. "It is set to create both direct and indirect job opportunities for local talents across various sectors, encompassing commerce, tourism, and investments," he added.

Nass expressed delight at collaboration with the Bahrain Marina Development Company, leveraging their extensive experience in executing the construction operations for this prominent tourist attraction.

He noted that this project represents a significant addition to the kingdom and will usher in an unparalleled comprehensive expansion.

This aligns with Bahrain's overarching development plans and objectives, driven by ongoing efforts to provide vital tourist and commercial attractions. Such endeavours, in turn, contribute to the growth and enhancement of the national economy while increasing its competitiveness on regional and global scales.

Salahuddin affirmed the group's commitment to bring their wealth of experience to bear. "We will adhere to the highest engineering specifications and standards to ensure that this extensive and pioneering project becomes a distinguished cultural and tourist destination within the Kingdom of Bahrain," he added.

