RIYADH — Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail said Riyadh is consolidating its position as a major real estate hub, with plans underway to deliver more than 300,000 housing units over the next three years.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Real Estate Future Forum, Al-Hogail highlighted accelerating growth in the Kingdom’s housing and real estate sector, driven by strong demand, expanding infrastructure and regulatory reforms.

He said Saudi Arabia’s mortgage market reached about SR900 billion in 2025, representing roughly 27% of total bank loan portfolios, underscoring the sector’s growing weight in the national economy.

Al-Hogail noted that serviced land supported by infrastructure in the capital now exceeds 100 million square meters, creating the foundation for large-scale residential development and increased housing supply.

“Today, Riyadh stands out as a major opportunity for real estate development projects,” he said.

The minister also pointed to the impact of the real estate balance program, saying it has helped strengthen market stability, improve efficiency and promote fairness across the sector. These measures, he added, have boosted investor confidence and supported the long-term sustainability of the housing market.

