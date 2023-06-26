Sharjah recorded 3,540 real estate transactions in May 2023 in various regions and cities of the emirate with a total value of Dh2.4 billion.

According to the Real Estate and Mortgage Report issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), Mazairah topped the list with the highest number of sale transactions at 158, followed by Muwaileh Commercial area (155), Al Khan ( 87) and Al Mamzar (74).

In terms of value, the Muwaileh Commercial area topped with Dh160.6 million worth of transactions, followed by Al Nahda (Dh75.8 million), the Industrial Area No. 12 (Dh75.5 million), and the Al Sajaa Industrial area (Dh63.2 million).

In Khorfakkan, Al Baradi 2, Al Baradi 7, Al Mudeife 3, and Al-Zubara witnessed two transactions each.

The number of mortgage transactions amounted to 733, which is 20.7 per cent of the total transactions, and with a total value of Dh709.7 million.

