Heavy showers fell in parts of UAE early Thursday, which was also forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Rains lashed Al Ain last night, drenching roads as cars were seen splashing through. Storm Centre took to Twitter to share several videos of the unstable weather conditions from last night.

Watch them below:

Today, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Convective clouds will cause rainfall over scattered areas of the country, it added.

Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming fresh to strong over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand which will reduce horizontal visibility.

A yellow and orange alert has been issued across the country for convective clouds. The advisory says, "A chance of convective cloud formation [which will be] associated with rainfall and fresh wind[s] with a speed of 40 km/hr from 12.30am until 10.30pm on Thursday."

The area highlighted in the map below has been asked to 'be aware' and 'prepared' for adverse weather conditions.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures are set to decrease today and could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times by Thursday morning in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.

Last evening, the UAE Met Department issued a hailstorm alert for Al Ain and forecast light to heavy rain in parts of Abu Dhabi. Drivers were advised to follow safety measures during the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, the NCM had said in a report that the country will be under the influence of a surface low-pressure system from the Southwest, along with an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system. These systems will be accompanied by a western Jetstream, leading to varying amounts of cloud cover moving from the West intermittently.

