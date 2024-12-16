Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of the latest phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands, following the resounding success of its first phase, unveiled in October.

This expansion not only elevates Nakheel’s prestigious portfolio but further reinforces Dubai Islands' position as a premier destination, catering to the growing demand for exclusive waterfront living in the country.

Bay Grove Residences comprises a curated selection of one, two, three-bedroom apartments and spacious four-bedroom duplexes. Each residence overlooks a podium garden with serene pathways and shaded seating areas, while a raised ocean pool provides a sanctuary for relaxation.

Strategically positioned

With breathtaking views and pristine shores, Bay Grove Residences is strategically positioned within Dubai Islands, ensuring easy access to the city’s attractions and international transport links via the new Infinity Bridge.

Bay Grove Residences is designed as a retreat from the urban hustle. Families and individuals can enjoy various family-friendly entertainment options, including children’s play areas, a clubhouse, a residents’ lounge and a fully equipped fitness-centre offering multipurpose training and yoga.

Set against Dubai’s skyline, each residence at Bay Grove Residences features elegant interiors and stunning private terraces. Ample living spaces are designed in a contemporary style with soft, soothing tones and warm, earthy wood grain accents while floor-to-ceiling windows allow abundant natural daylight.

Exquisite finishes

Exquisite finishes enhance the large bedrooms, most of which boast ensuite bathrooms and wardrobe space. Kitchens showcase engineered stone countertops and carefully crafted, spacious lacquer cabinetry, blending style and functionality.

The four-bedroom duplexes feature expansive terraces offering stunning vistas of the city skyline and tranquil waters, meticulously designed to maximise space, comfort and sophistication.

The development of Dubai Islands aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s urban development with a key focus on sustainability while enabling economic growth. Dubai Islands comprises five islands with 17 sq km and 20 km of beaches, offering beachfront living, luxurious resorts, and cultural hubs within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and marine ports.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).