UAE - Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Larsen & Toubro, a multinational conglomerate, for the supply of top-tier MEP isolators across various projects in Dubai.

The projects cover those in Dubai South, MBR City, Dubai Studio City, Al Furjan, Dubai Sports City, and Dubai Healthcare City, including Azizi Venice, Riviera, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, Azizi Grand, and Creek Views III.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a global powerhouse in engineering, construction, manufacturing, technology, and financial services.

Tizian H G Raab, Head of PR & Communications at Azizi Developments, said: “Partnering with Larsen & Toubro reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class homes that uphold the highest standards of quality. Integrating L&T's cutting-edge engineering solutions marks yet another major stride in our pursuit of delivering quality, innovation, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

Azizi Venice Home to 36,000 units

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across more than 100 apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is distinguished by its enormous crystal-blue water lagoon, with multiple beaches, which surrounds all of its condominium buildings, villas, and mansions, as well as its extensive leisure, retail, and commercial space. The turquoise, desalinated, and filtered waters will be framed by beach-like shores, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques.

The community will also be complemented by lush, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery throughout.

Azizi Opera

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Riviera

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).