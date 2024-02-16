Damac Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of ‘The Sapphire’ tower, the third launch completing the latest luxury lifestyle collection Safa series boasting luxurious unique interiors.

Nestled near Jumeirah area and Downtown Dubai in a prime real estate location, residents of the new tower are walking distance of Safa Park, one of the city's earliest parks renowned for its lush greenery and ample recreational facilities for children. Within mere moments from The Sapphire, residents can effortlessly explore the lively urban offerings of City Walk and Box Park, along with the scenic beauty of Jumeirah Beach.

The Sapphire offers residents a haute attitude of high-end living and an ideal balance of urban convenience and luxury leisure. Residents and visitors are welcomed by an immersive ring of light in the lobby. They can unwind in the infinity pool with stunning Safa Park and water views on the Podium.

Exceptional living experience

At the rooftop, co-working spaces surrounded by lush greenery and sunflowers offer inspiration, with dedicated pods to trick one’s circadian rhythm. Relaxation awaits at the luxury spa retreat (at the podium level next to pools and the gym) and a tranquil Canary Garden (at the roof level next to the coworking spaces), while fitness enthusiasts can stay active at the running track and 24/7 indoor fitness centre. At The Sapphire, every amenity is designed to enhance residents' lifestyles and provide an exceptional living experience, immersed in nature.

With clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows, the 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and townhouses are thoughtfully laid out with spacious balconies and the finest fixtures, finishings and appliances. Branded by de Grisogono, a high jewellery brand which was acquired by Damac in 2020, the interiors reflect the brand’s time-honoured craftsmanship and expertise in the most precious gemstones.

Dedication to excellence

“As we embark on the new year, Damac reaffirms its dedication to excellence. The launch of The Sapphire, our second tower within the first quarter of 2024, underscores our commitment to meeting the sustained demand for luxury residential units while redefining urban living and captivating individuals of refined taste across the globe,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac.

With captivating vistas overlooking the scenic Dubai Canal, Sheikh Zayed Road and the Arabian Sea, The Sapphire is situated adjacent to the renowned Sheikh Zayed Road, The Sapphire is positioned alongside its predecessors Safa One de Grisogono and Safa Two de Grisogono by Damac projects.

Damac has diligently expanded its branded residences portfolio, launching nearly 10 new offerings in Dubai last year. This underscores the company's dedication to providing distinctive living experiences tailored to its discerning clientele.

