UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the official launch of its high-end residential complex 'building 65,' as part of the fourth phase of its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community Riviera at MBR City in Dubai.

Located on the lively main boulevard, next to a sizable park, and with views of the swimmable crystal lagoon, the Riviera 65 features a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units.

According to Azizi, over 26% of the work has already been completed on the building, and is expected to be ready by the year-end.

Riviera 65, which boasts some of the most strategically located homes within the development is a luxurious residential complex with its very own private road access.

A stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination, Riviera is part of Azizi’s mega residential portfolio comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

On the new project, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We celebrate this latest launch of yet another high-end building in the luxurious fourth phase of Riviera, which follows the overwhelming investor response to the community as a whole, with immense pride."

"This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our vision to enrich lives through unparalleled residential offerings," he added.

