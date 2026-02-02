UAE - Turner & Townsend, a global professional services company, has been appointed by RAK Central to provide project management services for the 3.1-million-sq-ft large-scale mixed-use development in Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK), UAE.

RAK Central will be a dynamic work-live-play destination and will comprise commercial offices including master developer Marjan’s new headquarters, retail and entertainment facilities, food and beverage facilities, three business hotels surpassing 1000 keys, 4,000 residential apartments and public realm areas spanning five interconnected buildings. The mixed-use destination is set to open in 2027.

This landmark project is aligned to RAK’s Vision 2030, which seeks to attract over 3 million annual visitors to become a regional leader in sustainable tourism. The development aims to achieve LEED Gold Certification using a local supply chain, advanced green building strategies and sustainability principles such as energy-efficient systems, smart water management and eco-friendly landscaping through both design and construction.

The development will also harness advanced technology and digital solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). BIM Modelling and BIM construction techniques being used throughout the entire design and construction process to ensure a state-of-the-art development that will set new standards within the UAE.

Michael McDaid, Project Director, Turner & Townsend in the UAE, said: “We will provide project management services for the construction delivery of RAK Central, covering five towers with podiums and below ground parking, extending our existing portfolio in RAK mirroring our commitment to the Northern Emirate.

“Upon completion, RAK Central will become a destination of choice for both world-renowned companies and the local community to thrive. We look forward to playing our part to make this vision a reality.”

