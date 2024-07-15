The unveiling of Newinbosch Neighbourhood Estate’s 6-Star Green Star Sustainable Precincts plaque from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) in June marks a significant milestone in the South African property industry.

Newinbosch is the highest-rated sustainable precinct in Africa, proving developer Similan’s commitment to eco-friendly living and sustainable development.

Newinbosch, situated among Stellenbosch’s lush vineyards, redefines the concept of a South African ‘neighbourhood’. It promotes a pre-modernist urban living model where community life thrives in shared public spaces – harking back to a time when the richness of life happened in the spaces between people’s homes.

Unlike the isolating trend of high walls and electric fences so typical in South Africa’s middle-class suburbs, Newinbosch creates a neighbourhood in the traditional sense that is safe, accessible, and inclusive. Being sustainable over and above this, is core to the vision of the development.

While Phase 1 and The Bosk apartment block have previously sold out, Phase 2 was launched in June and is already selling well, demonstrating that it’s not all talk – this is something homeowners really want.

Unique features and community assets

Some of the ways the development aims to create a cohesive neighbourhood feel, and a positive connection to the outside world include:



- A soft, inviting public edge: Ground floor retail- and office facilities with apartments above, create a public edge at the entrance to Newinbosch, which connects to pedestrian routes and the Newinbosch Square shopping centre across the road, a school, and Cedar’s church.



- Security without exclusion: Safety is a key concern at Newinbosch but non-residents are invited to explore the public amenities and participate in events. Access control powered by state-of-the-art technology will ensure safe and seamless access for residents, while ensuring visitors are still made to feel welcome.



- Public, community-oriented facilities: Newinbosch includes public and community facilities which are accessible to visitors from outside. These social and communal assets create ‘stickiness’ – a reason for people to visit and stick around.

Public facilities include The Grappa Shed – a multipurpose venue for community events, a restaurant, a gym, and a creche, and events like swimming lessons, water polo and underwater hockey tournaments at the 25m swimming pool, pickleball courts, a skate park, and seasonal shows at the amphitheatre, will also be open to the public.



- Walkability: The precinct is designed with extensive pedestrian and micromobility routes. It’s designed around the concept of a ‘five-minute neighbourhood’, meaning it takes five minutes for residents to connect to amenities within the precinct.



- Family-friendly environment: Contrary to many urban areas, Newinbosch offers amenities that cater to families and children, while nurturing a public realm that is safe and encourages play.

“We've always envisioned Newinbosch as a place for everyone—a community of people that is down to earth, welcoming, and honest,” says Harold Spies, managing director at Similan. “Our focus is on creating a neighbourhood with the right mix of ingredients and livability without the poshness that alienates. It’s not an ‘estate’, which is a subtle but very important distinction for us.”



Sustainability and economic benefits

The development features some innovative green building initiatives such as:



- A solar- and battery-powered microgrid on site in partnership with Broadreach and Lesedi.

- Cost-saving energy-efficiencies informing all design considerations (Edge certified).

- Water-efficient technologies using rainwater and grey water for irrigation.

- New-generation waste management to reduce waste to landfill.

- Indigenous landscaping including restoration of local renosterveld and the creation of pocket forests.

- A not-for-profit urban farm.

The development will target five sustainable certifications in total, with two already achieved: The 6-Star Green Star Sustainable Precincts which rates the sustainability of the planning, design, and construction of a whole precinct, and signifies world leadership in this realm; and an Edge Advanced (Level 2) certification which recognises homes that are at least 40% more energy-efficient and 20% more water- and material-efficient than conventional buildings.

Newinbosch’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond eco-friendly practices. Residents can expect substantial economic benefits from making their homes at the development. Purchasers of Edge-certified properties currently qualify for a 0,25% interest-rate concession from participating banks. Absa clients get up to an additional R55k cashback into their bond.

It is hopeful that the homes at Newinbosch will receive another 0.25% interest-rate reduction thanks to the 6-Star Sustainable Precincts rating. Water and energy costs will be considerably lower, and the solar grid will buffer homeowners from potential load shedding.

Recent statistics from Pam Golding show that 68.8% of home buyers are prepared to pay a premium for homes with green features, which is good news for developers considering this approach.

From a qualitative perspective, Newinbosch is a substantially and measurably different type of development than most others. “We know that the liveability of Newinbosch will surpass most other neighbourhoods and in time, result in higher sales prices, which will definitely benefit our buyers,” adds Spies.

Georgina Smit, GBCSA head of technical, affirms: “Newinbosch’s Sustainable Precincts certification is significant because it’s the first 6-star rating of its kind on the African continent.

"Furthermore, this project is greening at the scale we need to really drive transformation within the built environment. If we are serious about transitioning our carbon trajectory and enhancing ecological value, we need more neighbourhoods designed like this to create systemic change.

"Their holistic approach serves as a model for future developments in South Africa and beyond, and GBCSA commend the entire project team for its commitment and, importantly, its action with entrenching sustainable thinking into the development roll-out.”

