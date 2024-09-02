UAE - SOL Properties, a leading UAE developer, said it has begun construction of the premium residential ‘Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’, further elevating the regional real estate landscape by implementing stringent green building principles and advanced energy-efficient technologies.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai will bring a new level of luxury, experiences and authentic service to the vibrant city of Dubai under Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a globally leading luxury hotel brand within the Accor group, the developer said.

Fairmont will guide the project’s design, ensuring it embodies the brand’s commitment to providing homeowners with exclusive privileges.

Residents will enjoy unique access to integrated services and luxurious amenities, including a private swimming pool, fitness centre, and spa, offering a hotel-like experience within the comfort of their own home and positioning the tower as a significant landmark.

Moreover, the pioneering initiative exemplifies Fairmont and SOL Properties’ long-standing commitment to sustainable development, aligning with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and reinforcing the nation’s status as a global sustainability hub.

The Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai, a premium residence for upscale urban living, uses sustainably sourced and highly efficient materials such as post-tension slabs to reduce material cost while enhancing structural integrity.

Similarly, it harmonises opulence and functionality by leveraging prefabricated steel structural components that facilitate speedy on-site assembly, reduce construction time, enhance precision and promote environmental preservation by limiting power use and waste production.

In addition, the project will also feature self-shading balconies to reduce the need for air conditioning and electric-powered lights, thus reducing utility bills and carbon footprint, ensuring a superior lifestyle for all residents.

Advanced technologies, such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), are being utilised to enhance the project’s overall efficiency.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We, at SOL Properties, strive to elevate UAE residents’ quality of life by synergising luxury and sustainability. In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable growth in the demand for sustainable luxury residences within the UAE as luxury homebuyers are increasingly seeking residences that align with their environmental values without compromising on comfort and design.

“Hence, we remain committed to catering to the evolving demands of our clients by employing innovative designs and eco-friendly practices that enhance the luxury living experience. We are pleased to reveal that the construction of the ‘Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’ is expected to be completed by Q4 2027.”

The project utilises advanced software and hardware technologies that streamline design, planning and coordination to minimise errors, enhance project management and uphold sustainable standards.

Moreover, the building’s private units and communal areas will feature lush, green spaces, with plants that require minimal maintenance.

The project’s landscaping will help enhance air quality, elevating the environment’s ecological health, while offering stunning panoramic views of Dubai’s cityscape. It will also feature cutting-edge smart energy management systems and water-efficient fixtures that promote a sustainable lifestyle.

With a legacy of 20 years, Sol Properties has delivered several world-class projects, consolidating its stature as a leader in the luxury property landscape.

The company’s portfolio encompasses an eclectic array of exquisite residential developments and commercial spaces that converge sustainability and architectural brilliance.

