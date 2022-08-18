Egypt - The Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with GOCO Hospitality, spa, and wellness operator to introduce its GOCO Retreat at the former’s new compound “The Estates” in New Zayed City, west Cairo.

The partnership entails offering hospitality and wellness services to The Estates’ community.

Commenting on the signing, Magued Sherif, SODIC’s Managing Director, stated: “GOCO’s world-class luxury wellness offering perfectly complements The Estate’s as one of SODIC’s signature developments.”

The GOCO Retreat at The Estates serves as the ultimate urban retreat, spanning an area of 4 feddans, and located in the heart of The Estates, SODIC’s signature development, master-planned over 150 feddan in New Zayed to ensure privacy and seamless integration with nature.

“GOCO aims to bring to life a modern luxury wellness hospitality lifestyle-focused concept, offering results-driven wellness solutions, perfectly aligned to the needs of multi-generational guests and complemented by The Estate development and innovative design language,” said Ingo Schweder, CEO of GOCO Hospitality.

GOCO Hospitality specialises in the design, development, and management of wellness hospitality ventures and provides unmatched complete end-to-end solutions for all types of wellness-focused projects across various high-standard industries. GOCO has over 400 projects across 42 countries, serving the leading hospitality brands and real estate developers including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Capella Hotels and Resorts, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Bulgari Hotels and Resorts, Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, and many others.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).