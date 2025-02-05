Otis Worldwide Corporation, global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, has been selected by Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer, for the supply and installation of 303 elevators in five of its major projects in Dubai.

In line with the agreement, Otis will deliver 123 Gen2 elevators for Sobha Reservé; 43 Gen2 elevators for Sobha Hartland II; 33 SkyRise, 24 Arise, 52 Gen2 Home and six Gen2 elevators for Sobha One; 13 SkyRise elevators for Verde by Sobha and six SkyRise, one Arise and two Gen2 elevators for Sobha Waves Opulence, said Otis in a statement.

Otis will complete the installation of all elevators later this year, it stated.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: "We always prioritise safety and quality in every aspect of project development, in line with this we are delighted to partner with Otis to supply and install elevators for our major projects."

"Their long-standing track-record of innovation, reliability and safety aligns with our goals and standards. Through this partnership, our developments will continue to provide safe, smooth and efficient vertical mobility for all our residents," he stated.

Mohammed Al Qaisi, Middle East Leader said: "Otis has been serving customers in the UAE for over 50 years. We have previously supplied elevators for Sobha Hartland I and the Crest Sobha Hartland and most recently shared the news that Otis will be equipping Sobha Creek Vista Heights with 22 Skyrise units."

"We are honoured to be selected again to help achieve the exciting vision for these additional premium developments and look forward to working closely with Sobha Realty to provide safe, innovative, and high-quality vertical mobility solutions as they continue to redefine the UAE’s architectural legacy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

