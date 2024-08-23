UAE - Short term rentals in Dubai are reshaping the rental market with a 30% increase in demand compared to this time last year.

Industry Experts claim that the trend is revolutionising the region’s real estate scene, offering remarkable returns for savvy property owners, and attractive accommodation options to visitors.

“Over the past year, we have seen short-term rentals in Dubai surge, with a 30% increase in bookings due to rising tourism and a demand for flexible living options,” explains Myles Rothwell, Managing Director at Edwards and Towers, a leading real estate brokerage and surveying practice in Dubai.

Investor returns up

“This has led to investor returns up to 20% higher than traditional leases. In comparison, long-term rentals offer steady income, maintaining an average annual yield of 7%.”

“When searching for an ideal short-term rental, thorough research is crucial,” says Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, a pioneering regional property portal. “Our recent white paper, titled Opening Doors: Insights, Trends and Forecasts for Real Estate in the UAE, reveals that most short-term renters with families for example, prefer lifestyle-oriented communities with vibrant assets and good connectivity.

“While consumers seek unique experiences curated by diverse hosts, for investors, this is an opportunity to select properties that promise the best returns. Indeed, the growth of short-term rentals is a thrilling development within the real estate sector, and we look forward to its continued success,” he adds.

Beyond the increase in demand, there are specific areas which are becoming more well known for the short-term rental options they offer. Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude, Founder and CEO of Primestay, one of the leading holiday home rental companies in Dubai, highlights that areas such as Business Bay, Arjan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and DAMAC Hills are particularly popular. These vibrant locales offer a rich blend of world-class amenities and trendy communities, providing unique experiences and effortless access to the city's attractions.

Luxury travel destination

“In recent years, Dubai has become a luxury travel destination, with visitors willing to pay more for high-end accommodations. A significant trend is that families and groups prefer larger holiday homes over multiple hotel rooms, driving up the demand for vacation villas and spacious apartments for short-term rentals. In early 2023 up to date 2024, Dubai's rising demand for short-term rentals presents landlords with lucrative opportunities for high occupancy rates and attractive rental yields. Dubai's vibrant tourism scene ensures strong demand for short-term rentals, offering landlords and investors a steady and profitable income stream,” Abou Jaoude adds.

As winter approaches, the city gears up for a surge in visitors with diverse tastes and preferences. Keeping a finger on the pulse of these needs is critical for investors looking to maximise a property’s value in this segment.

"Dubai's short-term rental market is experiencing rapid growth, with new operators entering the scene. However, the market remains fragmented, with the top five companies making up less than 10% of the offerings. Over the next one-two years, I anticipate a wave of consolidation, with some operators scaling up to manage 100+ units, while others may exit the market. We can also expect tighter government regulations to ensure compliance with licensing and guidelines.

“Additionally, technological advancements like AI-driven tools and smart home features will enhance both guest experiences and operational efficiency. Finally, as remote work becomes more prevalent, we foresee a growing demand from digital nomads seeking flexible, short-term accommodations,” says Nina Klishevich, General Manager, Blueground, operator of the largest, curated network of furnished rentals globally.

Well suited

With strong potential returns in mind, short-term rental offerings need to be well suited to both regulatory and consumer requirements. Key points for investors to bear in mind when catering to the segment include:

*Regulatory Clarity and Compliance: Ensure one has clarity around all the regulatory processes involved, with a focus on health and safety, quality protocols and consumer protection measures.

*Technology integration: Find new ways to make one’s living space hyper convenient and connected for one’s potential tenant by deploying smart home devices that can enhance guest experiences and help hosts optimise their operations.

*Sustainability Initiatives: Promoting eco-friendly practices within the short-term rental sector, such as using energy-efficient appliances and sustainable building materials, aligns with broader environmental goals and attracts eco-conscious travellrs.

*Trusted platforms: Use trusted property search platforms, such as Property Finder to showcase one’s short-term rental to a global audience. Property Finder also offers advanced services, such as Data Guru, offering in-depth insights into community trends, neighbourhood specifics, and pricing, helping one make informed investment decisions.

Whether one is an investor, or a traveller in search of a short-term base when in Dubai, the short-term rental market has something for everyone. Discover the best short-term rentals on the Property Finder website and stay updated with the latest community insights via Data Guru. Download the Property Finder app from Google Play or Apple Store for a seamless on the go search experience.

