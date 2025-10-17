SHARJAH - Property transactions in Sharjah reached AED44.3 billion during the first nine months of 2025, a record-breaking 58.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest report from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The surge has already exceeded the total annual transaction value recorded in 2024, which stood at AED40 billion. This exceptional performance highlights the strength and dynamism of Sharjah’s real estate sector and reaffirms the emirate’s reputation as a stable, investor-friendly destination driven by a comprehensive development strategy.

The number of property transactions rose 16.3 percent to 80,320, up from 69,078 during the same period last year. Mortgages also saw substantial growth, reaching AED10.7 billion, reflecting the expansion of financing activities and the diversification of investment instruments.

A total of 24,238 sales transactions, including sales, usufruct sales, and initial sales contracts, were completed across 239 areas, covering more than 150 million square feet. The report noted strong activity across residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

Sharjah attracted investors from 121 nationalities, solidifying its position as a globally recognised investment hub. Emirati citizens led the investor rankings, recording AED21.1 billion in trading volume across 28,561 properties. They were followed by foreign investors, who accounted for AED13.1 billion across 6,116 properties.

Arab nationals contributed AED7.5 billion across 5,855 properties, while GCC investors registered AED2.6 billion across 1,457 properties. Altogether, a total of 41,989 properties were traded during the period, with a cumulative value of AED44.3 billion.

The period also saw the registration of 14 new projects across 11 strategic areas, including residential, commercial, and industrial complexes and towers, underscoring Sharjah’s ongoing urban expansion and diversified investment opportunities.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the strong performance "reflects the strength of the local economy and the solidity of the emirate's investment infrastructure.”

He explained that this growth is supported by an integrated development vision led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.