Saudi Arabia - Roshn Group, a PIF giga project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has signed a MoU with the nation’s Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority (Expro) to help boost the efficiency and sustainability of planning and operating its projects.

Under this MoU, Roshn will work with Expro to accelerate service delivery and achieve sustainability goals for its upcoming developments.

Expro will support Roshn’s development of a well-structured and long-term approach to masterplanning and construction, land administration, utilities, facilities management, asset management, and community safety as the company extends its footprint across the kingdom.

On the Expro deal, Roshn Group CEO David Grover said: "It will enhance our role to deliver at scale and ahead of schedule, as we have successfully done with the first phase of our ground-breaking Sedra community in Riyadh. It is in large part due to our ability to forge powerful partnerships."

Working with the government's Expro will enable Roshn to achieve its project goals and provide even more efficient and sustainable products and services to customers, he stated.

Expro CEO Engineer Abdulrazzaq Bin Sobhi Alaujan said the collaboration with real estate group Roshn comes in the pursuit of the two parties to achieve common goals, and work in the achievement of sustainability of housing projects goals, and improve the efficiency, planning, implementation and operation of government utility projects.

This co-operation is an important step towards strengthening the joint capabilities between Expro and Roshn and enhancing mutual understanding between them in improving and developing the housing sector in the kingdom, he noted.

Alaujan also highlighted the need for co-operation in enhancing the kingdom's ability to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, in the areas of housing and urban development.

"Expro will work to provide the necessary support to Roshn, and to provide the methodologies and expertise necessary to develop and improve the residential projects planning and operation in the kingdom," he explained.

Expro was established in 2021, with a mandate to improve the quality and efficiency of government-funded projects, assets, utilities, infrastructure planning, and operational processes while ensuring the implementation of programmes and initiatives that align with the Authority's objectives.

Roshn Group’s collaboration with the Authority reflects the community developer’s commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement and will further enhance the Group’s position as an innovative force within the construction and real estate sector.

