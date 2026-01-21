RIYADH— Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Price Index recorded a decrease of 0.7 percentduring the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024.

The Real Estate Price Index (REPI) report for the fourth quarter of 2025, released on Tuesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), attributed the REPI decrease mainly to a 2.2 percent drop in residential sector prices, including a 2.4 percent decrease in residential land prices, a 2.5 percent decline in apartment prices, a 1.3 percent drop in villa prices, and a 0.2 percent decrease in residential floor prices.

On a quarterly basis, the index decreased 0.4 percent from Q3 2025, driven by 0.4 percent declines in both the residential and commercial sectors, while agricultural prices fell 0.7percent.

The Real Estate Price Index relies on real estate transaction data from all of Saudi Arabia's administrative regions. It is calculated quarterly using updated methodologies, including Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI) models.

This approach links data from multiple sources to enhance the quality and transparency of real estate price data in Saudi Arabia.

