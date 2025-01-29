The National Housing Company (NHC) is studying the possibility of offering some of its subsidiaries, including NHC Innovation, for public subscription, the group’s CEO, Mohammed Al Batty, unveiled.

The proposed offerings, which were announced on the sidelines of the Real Estate Future Forum (RFF) 2025, align with NHC’s objectives to expand its business scope in the real estate sector.

NHC Innovation serves as the company's digital arm in real estate development.

Al Batty also unveiled plans to set up 140,000 new housing units in 2025, half of which are in Riyadh and the remaining units in other major cities.

During the event, NHC secured several agreements worth nearly SAR 30 billion with government entities and private sector companies.

The company sold 27,000 housing units in 2024, recording a total turnover of SAR 27 billion.

