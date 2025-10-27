UAE-based Samana Developers has unveiled its latest residential project - Samana Hills South 3 - in the rapidly expanding neighbourhood of Dubai South district featuring 147 apartments with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units.

A major project spanning 95,195.92 sq ft of residential space, Samana Hills South 3 is designed to attract astute international investors seeking a secure asset near one of the emirate's most crucial economic zones. It is set for handover in October 2028.

Announcing the launch, Samana said this comes following the sellout of Samana Hills South 1 & 2 projects. It is conceived as a resort style sanctuary, featuring an extensive suite of over 30 amenities designed for a tranquil, holistic lifestyle.

With starting prices from a highly competitive AED639,000 ($173,954), it presents an accessible entry point into Dubai’s premium off plan market, it stated.

"Dubai is not just maintaining momentum; it is smashing records. The AED 54.3 billion in sales recorded last month provides an unparalleled foundation for a secure asset," stated Imran Farooq, the CEO of Samana Developers.

"Our own success, where we ranked as the fifth largest off plan developer in H1 2025 and continue to draw 86 per cent of sales from international investors, confirms our strategy," he added.

Samana said the development is positioned to capitalise on the massive expansion and employment opportunities emerging from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and the business hubs in Dubai South.

The location provides easy access to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), ensuring everyday convenience.

"The area around Dubai South is the epicentre of tomorrow’s growth, driven by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. With Samana Hills South 3, we are delivering a project that aligns with this market strength: a premium, high yield product located near the city's next major economic hub," stated Farooq.

Some of its key provisions include a dedicated aqua gym and spa, a wellness lounge, a large swimming pool, and an outdoor cinema.

This focus on luxury amenities and high-quality living ensures strong rental potential for investors, he added.

