UAE-based Samana Developers has announced the launch of its key project, Samana Ivy Gardens 2, being set up at an investment of AED855 million ($233 million) in the Dubai Land Residence Complex within the Dubailand neighbourhood.

Spanning over a 1.5 million sq ft area, the key residential development features several key amenities including private pools, smart homes, gym, a steam and sauna room as well as a kids’ pool, a jogging track and a basketball court.

It will also house a leisure pool deck, a barbeque area, a basketball court, table tennis, a cabana area, a shower area, and an aquatic gym.

The Samana Ivy Gardens 2 boasts a climate-resilient design and features plenty of plantation to moderate the hot weather and has private pools in every apartment.

The 35-storey tower is heat reistant, energy-efficient and has gadgets to purify the air. It also decarbonises the building environment and recycles the waste water for irrigation, which makes the building environmentally sustainable and climate resident.

Another distinct feature of the Ivy Gardens is that an entire floor has been dedicated for the "Sky Garden" which is located in the centre of the building.

It has a spa and sauna, a kids' play area with a mini pool, a yoga and meditation area, a billboard, table tennis, bowling, a gym, a dining area, a star-gazing telescope, a reading area, a mini pool, indoor golf, cinema, and refreshment bar, it added.

The Ivy Garden 2 also has eight retail units located on the ground floor. It is scheduled for completion and delivery in November 2027.

According to Samana, the 843-unit project completely complies with the Dubai Municipality’s Green Building Regulations for creating a built environment that is resource efficient in terms of energy, water, and materials whilst reducing the building-related impact on human health and the environment throughout the building’s lifecycle, which takes into account the design, construction, operation, and waste and wastewater treatment.

"We are witnessing a growing trend of environmental and economic sustainability. We focus on the design and construction that takes this approach," said its CEO Imran Farooq.

"We make sure that these two aspects are maintained in design and construction with an individual focus on each element of nature to maintain a healthy environment. With this approach, our designs, quality and affordable luxury attracted several awards in the UAE and beyond," he added.

The apartments are priced at AED659,000 ($179,415) onwards and will be available on a flexible payment plan spanning over eight-and-a-half years with five years of post-handover payment options, explained Farooq.

"The flexibility in monthly payments makes it easier for investors and for those buyers who are planning to move from rented apartments to owning homes in Dubai," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).