Saudi Arabia - Roshn, the national community developer powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has succeeded in completing 10 million man-hours with no lost-time injuries (LTIs) 23 months after it broke ground on its first community project, Sedra.

Located south of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, Sedra is an integrated, walkable community designed to enhance interaction between residents and encourage a healthy lifestyle with a variety of essential facilities such as green spaces, cycle tracks, hospitals, medical centres, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.

In recent years, Lost Time Incident Rates (LITIR) have become a key indicator of construction site safety and efficiency, and are used by insurers, government agencies, and other stakeholders to assess how safe a company’s practices are.

On the key milestone, Roshn’s Group CEO David Grover said: "The primary cause of serious injuries on regional construction sites is moving vehicles, and at the peak of Sedra’s construction phase we averaged 130 heavy vehicle movements per day."

"Reaching 10 million man-hours with zero lost-time injuries is a remarkable achievement, and the result of the hard work of our dedicated HSE staff and site supervision teams, as well as our contractors and subcontractors. I’d like to thank and congratulate them all for the brilliant teamwork that made this outcome possible," he stated.

A key community developer bringing new, sustainable modes of living to the kingdom, Roshn said an estimated 4,000 employees and contractors have worked at Roshn’s Sedra 1 site since its inception, and the company has invested around 50,000 hours in training to ensure a high level of operational safety.

Roshn creates communities that are inspired by both Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people. It has the mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of homeownership.

