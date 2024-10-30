AJMAN: The Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman announced that 511 real estate valuation transactions were recorded during the third quarter of this year, with a total value exceeding AED3.35 billion.

Engineer Omar Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department, explained that the valuation transactions for real estate project units reached 179 transactions, totalling AED 113 million. Additionally, the department recorded 449 real estate valuation transactions related to golden visas for investors, amounting to AED1.21 billion.

Al Muhairi added that the number of commercial property valuation transactions reached 97, with a total value exceeding AED2.56 billion, surpassing residential properties, which amounted to AED453.6 million. Industrial properties ranked third, totalling AED288 million.



