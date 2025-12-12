LEO Developments has announced the official launch of Vistal, its latest international venture, at Al Mouj Muscat in Oman. It boasts luxury apartments and duplex chalets in addition to more than 50 premium amenities.

Marking a significant milestone in Oman’s real estate sector, Vistal is the first branded residential project endorsed by Victoria Swarovski, seamlessly blending European luxury with authentic Omani elements.

The project was unveiled under the patronage of Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, at a special ceremony held in Muscat.

The development is now open for freehold sales, offering foreign buyers the benefit of permanent residency.

Situated strategically at Al Mouj Muscat, Vistal boasts direct sea views. Its architectural design draws inspiration from the fluid movement of ocean waves, said the statement from LEO Developments.

The development offers over 50 amenities, including a private beach, luxury swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, a VIP lounge and world-class hotel services.

Residential options include luxury apartments and duplex chalets with exclusive finishes inspired by Victoria Swarovski, it stated.

All units feature panoramic sea views through glass terraces, delivering an exceptional living experience for residents, it added.

Viktor Serenkov, the Chairman of LEO Developments, reflecting on the inspiration behind the project, said: "Oman is a land where history is made. I never expected to find a country that would inspire me so deeply. From the moment I arrived, I was captivated by its uniqueness - the natural beauty, the sea and the warmth of its people. We recognised an opportunity to create a new architectural chapter here."

With over 20 years of experience in Europe, LEO Developments specialises in building communities, luxury destinations, and architectural masterpieces.

Serenkov expressed pride in introducing this legacy to Oman, emphasising that Vistal is just the beginning.

"We have other iconic projects in the pipeline that will soon be unveiled, blending Eastern and Western influences and transforming Muscat into a hub of luxury and architectural innovation," he noted.

On the choice of Al Mouj Muscat for Vistal, Serenkov said: "Al Mouj is more than a waterfront—it is a lifestyle characterized by peace, harmony, and modern urban living. Vistal’s design features fluid lines, establishing it as a new symbol of luxury that harmonizes fluid architecture, European sophistication, and Omani heritage."

The launch of Vistal, Oman’s first branded luxury residential project with freehold sales and permanent residency for foreign buyers, signals a major shift towards attracting high-net-worth international investors and elevating Oman’s real estate, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

