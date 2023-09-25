UAE - RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, has announced a major identity rebrand as part of its wider strategic transformation plan.

The rebrand was revealed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of dignitaries during an event at the Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa.

The new identity aims to symbolise the developer’s growth journey as it continues to work with the RAK Government to support the emirate’s development into a regional business and tourism hub.

The rebrand, which includes a new visual identity and refreshed narrative and tonality, aligns with the ‘Spirit of RAK’, aimed at attracting new levels of investment to the emirate, a statement said.

HH Sheikh Saud said: “In Ras Al Khaimah, we seek to enhance our position as a leading regional and global destination for investment in tourism and real estate. These sectors help to support economic growth, which is one of the main pillars of our sustainable development strategy that is ensuring a bright future for generations to come. We are pleased for RAK Properties as this marks the beginning of a new era for the company as it continues its successful investment journey.”

The reveal coincides with several important announcements for the developer including a new partnership with Nikki Beach Global, an award-winning luxury lifestyle resort, branded residences and beach club operator. Nikki Beach will work alongside RAK Properties to develop Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, a new branded resort at Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah.

A further collaboration was announced with Ellington – Dubai’s renowned design-led boutique developer. Porto Playa by Ellington RAK Properties will be a premium beachfront residential development located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab. The project represents Ellington Properties’ foray into RAK and will redefine waterfront living in the emirate.

RAP Properties also announced the launch of Cape Hayat, a 668-unit residential development on Hayat Island. Cape Hayat will comprise four elegantly designed residential towers – offering a range of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, and luxury penthouses with panoramic views of the coastline.

Abdulaziz Abdulla Salem Jasem Al-Zaabi, Chairman, RAK Properties, commented: “We firmly believe that Ras Al Khaimah has everything required to become a business and tourism hub of global significance, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership. At RAK Properties, we are deeply committed to building the communities of tomorrow – communities that provide endurable, sustainable lifestyles and experiences that reflect the progressive and ambitious vision of RAK.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “RAK Properties has experienced tremendous growth recently, as we have focused on building recurring revenues and the core sales business, whilst honing exceptional expertise in real estate development, building master-planned communities.

"Our evolution from a pure development company to a more customer-centric organisation called for the creation of a new brand identity that is reflective of who we are today. The new identity truly represents the new direction we are taking, partnering with international renowned brands and helping Ras Al Khaimah become a world-class destination for tourism and investments. Our refreshed brand identity encapsulates our unique approach to real estate, as we strive to improve and build high-value propositions.”

