RAS AL KHAIMAH: RAK Properties announced the release of the final phase of Quattro Del Mar, its iconic waterfront development in Mina Al Arab. This follows the successful launch of the project during 2024 and subsequent to rapid sell-out of released units.



Located in Mina Al Arab, RAK Properties’ flagship waterfront community, Quattro Del Mar is a key addition to the destination’s holistic vision for urban island living. The development’s appeal lies in its diverse range of residences - from studios and one-bedroom apartments to spacious Sky Duplexes and Garden Townhouses - offering an exceptional island living experience. Residents will also enjoy a unique blend of premium amenities and easy access to the exclusive Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.

Ziad Hinnawi, VP Sales at RAK Properties, said, “We’re thrilled to announce the release of the final phase of Quattro Del Mar. This exceptional development has generated tremendous interest, and we are confident this final release will be met with equally high demand. Quattro Del Mar represents a unique opportunity for discerning homeowners to experience an unparalleled lifestyle in the beautiful natural setting of Ras Al Khaimah."