Barahat Al Janoub Real Estate Company a subsidiary of Qatar-based Barwa Real Estate Group, has signed a lease contract worth 141.52 million riyals ($38.8 million) for a period of six months starting from 1 August 2022.

The lease contract was signed with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and will reflect on the company's operating income during the lease term, Barwa said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy is the entity responsible for overseeing all construction and infrastructure projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

