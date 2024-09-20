Doha, Qatar: Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company has signed a strategic agreement with QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, to finance the purchase of land plots in Huzoom Lusail project, a key real estate development in Lusail City.

This agreement aims to provide flexible financing solutions for investors and buyers, facilitating the purchasing process and stimulating real estate market activity in Qatar.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer - Qatar at Qatari Diar, and Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President – Group Retail Banking at QNB Group, during an official ceremony held at Qatari Diar’s headquarters in Lusail City.

Through this real estate financing from QNB, investors will have the opportunity to acquire properties with optimal financial support. This collaboration marks a strategic move to strengthen partnerships between Qatar’s financial and real estate sectors, while also supporting urban development and real estate projects.

Both parties agreed to monitor the implementation of the MOU’s terms and provide full support to clients looking to benefit from this financing to purchase land in Huzoom Lusail project.

On this occasion, both sides expressed their optimism that this agreement would support the real estate market and investment levels. They affirmed that this collaboration will enhance the investment climate by providing financial solutions that drive further growth and prosperity in Qatar’s property sector. In addition, it will pave the way for future joint initiatives to further develop the real estate market and meet customer needs.

Huzoom Lusail project, is part of Lusail City, and is one of the ambitious developments that aligns with Qatar’s Vision 2030, and which aims to diversify the economy and boost investments in infrastructure and urban development. The project benefits from its strategic location in northern Lusail, the largest sustainable city in Qatar, which is a symbol of the nation’s rapid urban growth. Lusail boasts integrated and smart infrastructure, offering residents and visitors access to the latest technologies in transportation, communications, and renewable energy. The city is a major economic, residential, and entertainment hub, reinforcing Qatar’s status as a leading investment destination in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer - Qatar at Qatari Diar, said: “At Qatari Diar, we continuously seek innovative solutions that meet our clients’ expectations and contribute to the advancement of real estate development in Qatar. This agreement with QNB is a step towards achieving that goal, offering investors exceptional opportunities to own land in one of the country’s most promising locations.”

Emphasising the importance of the agreement, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Retail Banking, stated: “This partnership is part of QNB’s strategy to provide innovative financing solutions that meet our clients’ needs and enhance their real estate investments. We are committed to supporting Qatar’s real estate market by offering mortgage solutions that cater to the needs of various segments, from investors to individuals.” Under the agreement, buyers will be able to secure mortgage financing from QNB to cover the cost of land plots in Huzoom Lusail project, with flexible terms suited to clients’ financial means. The bank will offer a variety of financing options, including flexible repayment plans and loan terms of up to 25 years, making it easier for clients to own land without facing significant financial burdens.

The agreement also includes providing advisory and financial support to potential buyers and streamlining the financing and purchasing procedures through advanced digital platforms that save time and effort for clients.

