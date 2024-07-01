Doha, Qatar: As an initiative to support growth of national economy, rental rates of Ministry of Municipality land in the Industrial Zone depending on its purpose has been reduced, with the rent for land designated for commercial activities reduced from QR100 to QR10 per sq metre annually.

Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, issued Ministerial Resolution No. (123) for the year 2024, reducing the rental value of the Ministry’s industrial zone land compared to the rental value stipulated in the previous ministerial decision.

This decision comes with the aim of supporting growth of the national economy, enhancing the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, and contributing to supporting the development process witnessed by the country.

The decision aims to support economic activities on the Municipal land, whether they are commercial, industrial, logistical activities or for workers’ housing purposes.

The decision stipulates reducing the rental value of lands designated for commercial activities from 100 riyals to 10 riyals per square meter annually, that is reducing it by 90%, in addition to reducing the rental value of lands for logistics projects from 20 riyals to 5 riyals per square meter annually, and lands with an industrial license to 5 riyals per meter square annually, compared to 10 riyals previously.

Regarding the rental value for mixed activities, the ministerial decision clarified that if the land area is used for commercial purposes other than industrial or logistical activity, the full rental value is calculated at 10 riyals per square meter annually, which is the same rental value (10 riyals per square meter) for each of the food sales outlets for the covered area of the existing facility, lands used for commercial purposes as a service annex for industrial or logistical activity, petrol stations and their supporting services, and gas stations, and support vehicle service stations, according to the covered area of ​​the commercial building used by these services.

The decision of the Minister of Municipality indicated that in the event that land is used for non-commercial activities, such as workers’ housing as a service annex to an industrial or logistics facility, then the rental value is calculated at 5 riyals per square meter annually.

As for lands fully used for residential use without industrial or logistical activity, the rental value is calculated at 10 riyals per square meter annually.

The ministerial decision clarified that when land is used for exhibition activities, the rental value is calculated at 5 riyals per square meter annually if it is for displaying goods produced, manufactured, or stored on the site for the same existing activity, according to the facility contract and used by the plot tenant himself, and at 10 riyals per square meter annually for the area covered by the existing exhibition, if it is for commercial use, and for someone other than the actual investor of the land.

The new decision further stipulates the conclusion of contracts for industrial zone lands affiliated with the Ministry of Municipality for a period of 25 years, starting from the date of receipt of the leased land, with the possibility of reviewing the rental value every five years, starting from the date of implementation of the ministerial decision. After the expiry of this period, the Minister of Municipality may reconsider this value.

The ministerial decision shall come into effect on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

