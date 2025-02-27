Qatar - Al Mahhar Holding has taken a significant step towards bolstering the local manufacturing sector with the inauguration of its new electrical facility under its subsidiary, Petroleum Technology Company (Petrotec), on Wednesday, at Al Wakra Logistics Park-B.



Al Mahhar Holding’s independent director Ahmed Abdulla al-Abdulla, Group CEO Enzo Dellesite, Petrotec general manager (sales) Nathan Bradley, Eaton’s marketing operations director Zsolt Tramontini, R Stahl Group’s regional sales director (India, Middle East & Africa) Darren Bruce, Phoenix Contact general manager (Middle East) Iyad Madanat, other key executives and industry leaders were present on the occasion.



Al-Abdulla emphasised that the decision to establish the new facility was driven by the increasing demand from the oil and gas and infrastructure sectors for locally manufactured products that uphold international standards of quality, reliability, and efficiency. This initiative supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and industrial development.



“Our expansion is a direct response to the needs of our customers. It enables faster turnaround and scalable production,” al-Abdulla said.



By investing in local manufacturing, Al Mahhar Holding contributes to Qatar’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy, he explained. The facility integrates new technologies, optimises workflows, and fosters collaboration to ensure enhanced customer satisfaction.



Al Mahhar Holding has set a new industry benchmark with this facility by implementing best-in-class manufacturing principles. A key highlight is its advanced workflow optimisation, which minimises waste, reduces lead times, and guarantees stringent quality control measures for low-voltage switchgear and EX devices (explosive-proof equipment) assembly.



Designed for scalability and future expansion, this facility seamlessly integrates emerging digital technologies and automation solutions, significantly enhancing productivity and reliability.



A notable initiative within the new facility is the development of a digital laboratory and showroom to showcase real-time monitoring and predictive diagnostics. Beyond its technological advancements, the facility supports Qatar’s local economy through enhancing in-country value (ICV) credentials and developing a robust local supply chain.



Eaton’s Tramontini, highlighted the significance of the expansion, stating: “The inauguration of Petrotec’s new facility marks an important chapter in our longstanding partnership. For over 30 years, Eaton and Petrotec have worked together to deliver power management solutions that support key projects across Qatar’s energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. This partnership has enabled us to meet the needs of some of Qatar’s most ambitious initiatives, from critical oil and gas to landmark infrastructure projects.” He also emphasised Eaton’s dedication to ongoing technological advancement, particularly with solutions like the xEnergy Elite low-voltage switchgear, which enhances operational resilience, safety, and efficiency.



R Stahl Group’s Bruce, said: “The presence of a local facility has been a game-changer for the supply chain. Customers now experience reduced lead times, as they no longer have to wait for international shipments. This ensures quicker access to products, which is crucial for industries with urgent demands,” Bruce noted.



Madanat of Phoenix Contact stressed the facility’s role in supporting Qatar’s digital transformation efforts. “Petrotec has established itself as a trusted partner in Qatar’s industrial sector. This new facility marks a significant milestone in advancing the country’s digital transformation initiatives,” he added.



Petrotec’s new electrical facility stands as a testament to Al Mahhar Holding’s vision for industrial excellence. This expansion is a noteworthy reflection of Petrotec’s growth, and a contribution to Qatar’s journey towards becoming a leading regional hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.

