Branding and effective communication remain indispensable factors for startups seeking to thrive in Qatar’s burgeoning entrepreneurship ecosystem, according to Doha-based industry experts.



In a panel discussion titled ‘Building Your Startup Brand: Marketing and Communication Essentials’ hosted by Startup Grind Qatar, Rahma Abid, acting CMO, Snoonu; and Denise Yammine Chouity, general manager, Pin&Notch, tackled the importance of communication, branding, and value proposition for startups.



Moderated by Gaurav Sachddeva of The Founders Majlis, the panel discussion emphasised how these elements play a key role in helping businesses compete for differentiation and effective positioning in the industry, especially in Qatar.



Chouity emphasised the importance of communication, saying it is not merely about crafting the right message, but about ensuring the public connects to the brand. She noted that when brands fail to communicate effectively, they are considered irrelevant by their target audience.



“We believe in this simple statement: ‘If we don’t talk, we don’t exist’. If an entrepreneur is doing great and passionate about the business, but he or she is not communicating to the right audience, then they don’t exist to me as a potential audience,” Chouity pointed out.



According to Chouity, funding, attracting investors, and securing partners before even reaching a target audience are among the primary challenges facing startup owners, making communication all the more critical.



“These obstacles make it crucial to have a well-defined communication strategy. It is very hard to build something out of that,” noted Chouity, who also explained the importance of aligning communication with the needs of the target audience.



Chouity also highlighted the foundational steps to build a brand and called on entrepreneurs and startup owners to prioritise research when conceptualising brand identity.



“Research helps define the ‘value proposition’ or ‘unique selling point’, which would set a brand apart in the market. One should consider the following questions: ‘What differentiates me?’ Is it a value-added service to what others do?’ ‘Is it a new virtual way of doing things?’ This comes before any marketing or communication,” she explained.



Chouity added: “Research, clear messaging, and emotional resonance play a critical role in successful branding. When a value proposition is identified, everything comes easy. The research lays the groundwork for the story, the design, and ultimately, the connection with the audience.”



Meanwhile, Abid shared the foundational stages of Snoonu, highlighting the brand’s evolution from a graduation project of its founder, Hamad al-Hajri, to a prominent brand rooted in Qatar’s tech ecosystem.



According to Abid, al-Hajri envisioned Snoonu as a homegrown tech company that could support the local ecosystem and improve the lives of people in Qatar. “Why isn't there a real Qatari tech company that is 100% made in Qatar and to support the Qatari ecosystem? And why I don’t make Qataris’ lives better and easier? That’s how Snoonu started,” said Abid, quoting al-Hajri.



Abid noted that Snoonu’s transition from an academic project to a successful venture was deeply tied to understanding the essence of branding, noting that pivotal elements of the company’s branding and marketing journey include storytelling, building emotional connections, and personal branding.



“Branding is not just about slogans or visual identity. The moment you realise that building a brand is about providing an experience to the customer, everything changes. You begin to understand the purpose behind your business and why you started it in the first place.



“It’s about connecting emotionally with your customers, investors, and employees. That’s what it means to build a brand. Once you grasp this concept, you don’t need a large team or numerous resources. This is how Snoonu began,” Abid further explained.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).