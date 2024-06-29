Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice from June 9 to 13 of 2024 reached QR398,338,931, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR41,240,045.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department indicates that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, shops, an apartment complex, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, Al Shamal, Al Wakrah, and the areas of The Pearl Island, Legtaifiya, Al Kharayej.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice amounted to more than QR402m from June 2 to 6.

