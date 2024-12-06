Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Nov. 24-28, reached QR292,863,618, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR50,257,146.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, shops, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal, in addition to the Pearl, Lusail 69, and Dafna 60.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period of Nov. 17-21 reached more than QR391m.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

