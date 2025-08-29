DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from August 17 to 21 amounted to QR255,269,425, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR52,991,862.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, homes, a residential building, a residential compound, commercial buildings, and residential units.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor, and Al Dhakira, as well as in areas such as The Pearl Island, Lusail 69 and Ghara T'heilb.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QR326 million from August 10 to 14.

