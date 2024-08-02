DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice from July 21 to 25, reached QR234,841,770, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR12,390,000.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential-commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Umm Salal, and the areas of The Pearl Island, Al Kharaej, Umm Abeeriya, Leqtaifiya, and Lusail 69.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from July 14 to July 15 was QR236,365,454.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

