Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Aug. 04 to 08, reached QR217,052,596, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR17,662,685.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential-commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Shamal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, and the areas of The Pearl Island and Lusail 69.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 28 to Aug. 01 exceeded QR 131 million.

