Sharjah-based environmental management firm Beeah Group has unveiled its new headquarters. The new building, shaped like sand dunes, has been dubbed the "office of the future", Beaah said.

The ruler of Sharjah, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, officially opened the building on March 30. The campus is one of the last landmarks designed by the Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah inaugurating Beeah Group's new headquarters. Source: Beeah.

The new office will include contactless pathways with facial recognition check-in, a virtual concierge, smart meeting rooms and a companion app to automate day-to-day tasks for employees.

Beeah Group’s new headquarters. Source: Beeah.

It is also powered by solar energy and integrates the latest technologies aimed at achieving net-zero emission.

Beeah Group’s new headquarters. Source: Beeah.



Salim bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors at BEEAH, said: “The building is a landmark to the future-forward vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, reaffirming the emirate as sustainability capital of the Middle East, a goal that we are driven to achieve as an organisation.”

According to the company, it is the most AI enabled office in the Middle East.

Beeah Group’s new headquarters. Source: Beeah.

The distinct curvilinear features of the headquarters mimic the intersection of sand dunes, drawing from the desert landscape of Al Sajaa in Sharjah, where the building is located.

Beeah Group’s new headquarters. Source: Beeah.

Buro Happold and Atelier Ten did the sustainability engineering and consulting and the property development was by Matthews Southwest. The construction of the building was undertaken by Al Futtaim Construction and the MEP by Al Futtaim Engineering. EVOTEQ, a Beeah Digital venture, facilitated technology integrations into the headquarters.

(Editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com