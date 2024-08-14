The Philippines tops the list of countries with the highest disaster risk, thus building our capacity to respond, bounce back and adapt to intensifying climate impacts is a nationwide priority and shared responsibility.

'Any program that aims to build climate resilience requires strong partnerships and working together across all sectors,' said World-Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF-PH) Executive Director Katherine Custodio at the breakout session of the 7th Annual Conference of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities - Sustainable Cities and Landscapes Conference and Student Symposium 2024 (APRU-SCL 2024).

'There is definite opportunity for platforms or networks to come together and bring to life our national policies and our commitments, but for these to succeed, there needs to be sincere effort and openness to work across different sectors and disciplines,' she further noted.

The session on creating connections and partnerships was hosted by Jonas Marie Dumdum, Senior Consultant and Sustainability Service Lead of Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Manila Branch.

'Finding the right champions within the company-that's very important. It helps to engage the leaders from the top,' added Custodio, who has seen the history of the shared goals between the NGO and its many corporate partners over the years.

WWF-Philippines and SM Prime Holdings, Inc., (SM Prime) have partnered on successful programs such as the YOUth are the Future, the annual Earth Hour campaign with SM Supermalls, SM Hotel's Sustainable Diner, and the Hamilo Coast Sustainable Development project that's now in its 14th year.

'At SM Prime, we dream big for our shared future. True prosperity transcends financial success. Our commitment to developing sustainable integrated properties is matched by our efforts to foster vibrant, inclusive communities wherever we build legacy properties that weather the challenges of time and that last for generations,' said Jessica Bianca Sy, lead executive for Design, Innovation and Strategy for SM Prime and SM Development Corporation (SMDC), during the event.

As one of Asia's leading integrated property developers, SM Prime believes that taking the right climate action must be grounded in science and endeavor to transition to a net-zero economy. Its partnership with WWF-PH ensures that its near and long-term science-based targets for 2030 and 2040, align with the global commitment to achieve net zero by 2050.

'WWF-PH is pleased to work with SM Prime on their decarbonization efforts through our Corporates for a Better Planet Initiative (CBPI) program. Companies such as SM Prime are guided in identifying climate-related risks, working on a roadmap, and publicly committing to their science-based targets,' Custodio noted.

'Change does not happen overnight. This is something we have learned in our work with communities all over the country. True partners are willing to work together for a long time, and actively listen to each other,' she answered when asked by Dumdum about climate partnerships and shared purpose.

'When your project positively impacts people's livelihood and wellbeing-when people's lives improve in a durable way, that's when you know you've created an impact,' Custodio concluded.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people. SM Prime is pursuing the next horizon on integrated property development and onward to building sustainable cities of the future.

The 7th APRU-SCL 2024 was hosted and organized this year by the University of the Philippines-Los Banos at the SMX Aura Convention Center from August 6 to 8.