DUBAI - The UAE has signed three cooperation agreements aimed at driving sustainable development in Asia and Africa, with a special focus on environmental, social and economic areas in line with the UAE's humanitarian mission to contribute to the development of societies, promotion of happiness and formulating solutions to current and emerging challenges.

Two of the agreements were signed in the presence of Louise Araneta, First Lady of the Philippines, and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The first agreement, signed with the Republic of the Philippines, focused on the environment to revitalise the "Pasig River," a significant waterway in Manila. The agreement was signed by Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, the Philippines's Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, and Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the Clean Rivers Foundation.

Al Dahak welcomed the agreement, highlighting the growing UAE-Philippines partnership, particularly in environmental protection and climate action. She noted the UAE leadership's commitment, under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to collaborate on preserving river ecosystems, preventing water pollution, and mitigating its community impacts.

The agreement, she added, will support circular economy solutions to prevent waste and create socio-economic opportunities in the Philippines.

The second agreement outlined a strategic partnership between the Clean Rivers Foundation and the "Borealis and Systemiq" initiative. This partnership focuses on developing waste management infrastructure, recycling plastics, managing organic materials, capacity building, and reducing waste leakage into river systems and marine environments in Indonesia.

The agreement was signed by Deborah Bacchus, CEO of the Clean Rivers Foundation, and Benjamin Dixon, Partner at the "Systemiq and Borealis" initiative.

Al Qubaisi commented, "Guided by the UAE's water agenda and global environmental goals, Clean Rivers is honoured to partner with the Indonesian government on a transformative waste management project in Banyuwangi.

"Recognising water as a precious resource, Clean Rivers is committed to funding initiatives that promote circularity and sustainable innovation, enabling material recycling and reuse. Al Qubaisi expressed hope that this first regency-wide circular waste management system in Indonesia will inspire other regions and improve the lives of thousands of families reliant on rivers."

The third agreement between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation seeks to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs across the African continent through cooperation, financial support, and continuous training.

The goal is to promote entrepreneurship as a key driver of economic growth in Africa.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa Foundation, and Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Al Khouri emphasised the UAE's foundational values, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by the current leadership, as a guiding principle for humanitarian efforts.

He said, "The agreement aims to empower African entrepreneurs, fostering socio-economic development and innovative solutions to community challenges, ultimately contributing to a sustainable global economy."