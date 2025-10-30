UAE-based Pantheon Development has officially broken ground on One RAK Central, a landmark mixed-use development that signals the beginning of Ras Al Khaimah’s new urban era. But this is more than a groundbreaking, it’s a story of vision, stated the developer.

Pantheon Development was the first private developer to believe in the RAK Central masterplan, a bold vision laid out by Marjan Authorities to redefine the emirate’s skyline and lifestyle fabric. Where others saw potential, Pantheon saw purpose.

With unwavering belief in the promise of Ras Al Khaimah’s future, Pantheon invested in six strategic plots within RAK Central, cementing its role as a cornerstone in the district’s evolution, it added.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development, said: "Pantheon was the first to buy into the RAK Central vision. We saw what Marjan envisioned, a vibrant, world-class district and we knew we could help make it real."

"One RAK Central is the beginning of that belief taking shape. Our investment across six plots is not just financial; it’s a statement of faith in Ras Al Khaimah’s potential and in the future we’re helping to build."

The upcoming One RAK Central spans a built-up area of 522,000 sq ft, designed as a bold ecosystem that unites life, work, and leisure in perfect balance.

With sleek architecture by Tony Ashai, the development captures the soul of contemporary living, sophisticated yet human, elegant yet connected to nature.

Strategically located in RAK Central, minutes away from landmarks such as Wynn Resort and Al Hamra Marina, One RAK Central is set to become a symbol of progress, embodying the speed, spirit, and ambition that define the emirate’s next chapter.

Marjan CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "RAK Central is the future of Ras Al Khaimah’s urban landscape, and One RAK Central is a cornerstone of that vision. Pantheon’s early commitment and belief in this project underscore the confidence that leading developers have in Ras Al Khaimah’s growth story."

Tony Ashai, Lead Architect of One RAK Central, said: "We wanted to create more than a building, we envisioned a living, breathing destination that reflects both elegance and emotion. One RAK Central harmonizes design, functionality, the best views and the natural beauty of RAK."

Pantheon Development said the start of construction for this project comes amid Ras Al Khaimah’s transformative growth, driven by record tourism, infrastructure expansion, and global investment.

In just the first half, over 654,000 visitors arrived in the emirate. More than 20 new hotels are in development, while mega-projects like the $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Resort continue to capture global attention, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

