Dubai-based developer Oro24 has completed the work on its premium gated complex - Torino - featuring 625 residential units spread across six blocks in the Arjan community with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Announcing the project completion, Oro24 said with Torino, it is setting new benchmarks in the development of modern and sustainable communities.

The project, now completed, is a perfect blend of sustainability and modern living. The development incorporates green spaces, over 10,000 trees, and eco-friendly features that contribute to a cleaner, greener environment.

The landmark project, originally valued at over AED353 million ($96.1 million), spans a built-up area of 625,718 sq ft featuring top-class amenities designed to cater to modern living needs.

Oro24 celebrated the completion of the landmark projects by hosting a grand event which was attended by top government officials along with industry experts, customers, and brokers. A massive new ball room was erected at the site specially for the celebration along with theme revolving around nature decorated with hundreds of real trees and birds.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Chairman Atif Rahman said: "Torino by Oro24 stands as a testament to the company’s ability to deliver exceptional quality and innovative design. It is more than just a place to live - it’s a lifestyle destination."

"The development is packed with a range of amenities designed to enhance the daily lives of residents. From the Unwind by Oro24 party hall and The Theatre cinema to the Lazy River and Sunset Point for unforgettable views, Torino offers a comprehensive range of activities and relaxation options," he stated.

One of the outstanding features of Torino is its focus on creating a sense of community. Residents can relax at the Flow by Oro24 yoga deck or enjoy a barbecue at the Cookout Deck, he added.

The project also houses a Wonderland play area and Trampoline that ensures children have their own space to enjoy, while the Elderly Seating Area offers comfort for the older residents. Each detail has been meticulously planned to offer a balanced and harmonious lifestyle.

The health club is called Sculpt By Oro24, fully equipped with top of the line machines from Technogym, said the developer.

"We don’t just build homes, we create legacy ssets," stated Rahman. "Our goal is to ensure that each Oro24 development is not just a building, but a place where people can live better, thrive, and feel truly belonged," he added.

Also the developer has announced the opening of its spiritual sanctuary Masjid Ata Ur Rahman by Oro24. With a built-up area of 13,231.10 sq ft, it can accommodate 466 male and 104 female worshippers and also has 34 parking lots.-TradeArabia News Service

