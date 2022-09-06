Egypt - OLX Egypt, an online sales platform, revealed the most sought-after real estate areas on its platform last August, as well as the most popular car models in the same period.

OLX highlighted the top five housing projects that are in demand by the customers on OLX, namely Madinaty, Hyde Park in New Cairo, Al Rehab City, Taj City, and Mountain View iCity.

OLX said: “The high demand indicates an interest in buying properties in residential projects that provide all services and ensure an integrated life for customers.”

Madinaty ranked first with a demand rate of 16,557, then Hyde Park New Cairo with a demand rate of 14,331, followed by Al Rehab City with a demand rate of 6,103. Taj City project comes in the fourth rank with a demand rate reaching 3,467, followed by Mountain View iCity, which ranked fifth with a demand rate of 2,785.

Additionally, OLX Egypt has spotted the five most in-demand areas for sale, which attract customers visiting the website and looking for properties, these cities in accordance with the demand rate are: Fifth Settlement, 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, Nasr City, and Shorouk.

“The diversity in cities that attract customers is a translation of the state’s plan to distribute population in more than one city and eliminate overcrowding in specific regions and cities,” OLX said.

In the Fifth Settlement area, New Cairo comes in the first rank among cities that captured the attention of customers with a demand volume of 97,661, then 6th October City with a demand volume of 42,644, followed by Sheikh Zayed City with a demand volume of 38,075, and Nasr City with a demand volume of 34,823. Meanwhile, Shorouk City came in fifth place with a demand size worth 22,147.

OLX Egypt believed that the presence of real demand and the continuous provision of flexible payment plans by real estate companies support customers’ purchasing power and maintain sales development in the real estate market.

