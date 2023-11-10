UAE - Nikken Sekkei, a leading Japanese architectural, engineering, and urban design firm, has announced the official unveiling of its Dubai-based project, Midori Park, at Dubai Design Week, which takes place until 12 November at Dubai Design District (D3).

Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the new residential tower and mixed-use development will feature a variety of amenities, including a pool, gym, spa and yoga area, as well as other recreational and social spaces.

Residents will also have access to coworking areas and a children’s playground.

One of the world’s largest practices, Nikken Sekkei said this project was designed on behalf of Qube Development with a vision to revolutionise urban living, prioritising sustainability and well-being through biophilic design, it stated.

Fadi Jabri, the CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said: “Midori Park embodies the essence of sustainable luxury living. Our approach places sustainability at its core, emphasising community connectivity and minimised energy consumption while offering exceptional comfort and timeless elegance."

"Reference to nature has always been a basic principle in Japanese aesthetics. We consider biophilia an essential component of attractive public spaces and are devising diverse ways of incorporating it in the design of urban environments,” he added.

The signature cascading design of overhanging eaves, shading elements, and vibrant greenery are deployed throughout the complex. A plethora of social spaces have also been created as places of respite, enhancing community connection and fostering a sense of belonging, noted Jabri.

In addition to Midori Park, Nikken Sekkei will also showcase the landmark project, One Za’abeel, which has begun its phased handover this month, for which Nikken was appointed lead consultant in charge of design and supervision.

Recognised as the gateway to Dubai’s Central Business District, the mixed-use development contains corporate offices, private residences, retail facilities, two hotels, 11 restaurants and more.

The development comprises two towers, separated by a highway and connected 100 meters above the ground by a cantilevered building known as The Link.

Among its many remarkable features, One Za’abeel offers visitors a rooftop garden atop its shopping podium and the UAE’s longest infinity pool on the roof of The Link.

The project, driven by the aim of achieving Leed Gold certification, was designed with sustainability at its core, turning architectural design features into sustainable achievements.

"This exemplifies the fusion of opposing ideals: ultra-luxury and sustainability. We've achieved this through regionally sourced materials with low VOC emissions, heat-reducing materials on the towers and podium, drip-irrigation for plant sustainability, and energy-efficient glass façades surpassing Dubai Green Building Regulations,” explained Jabri.

Additionally, airlocks at entrances minimise cooling loss by channelling HVAC return air outside, creating a refreshing breeze for arriving guests, he added.

