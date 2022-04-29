ABU DHABI- Under the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans to 1,347 UAE citizens in Abu Dhabi, worth a total of AED 2.36 billion.

The first housing package in 2022, which coincides with Eid al-Fitr celebrations, reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability, and enabling UAE citizens to raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.

The package forms part of the UAE’s leadership ongoing commitment to further strengthening citizens’ contribution to the advancement of society by maintaining high living standards as part of tightly-knit, connected communities.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: "This housing package reflects our leadership’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our citizens and prioritising the strength and stability of families."

He added that Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is continually working towards a modern and sustainable housing ecosystem that enhances social stability and cohesion and also meets Emirati families’ needs in line with the leadership’s vision.

Dr. Mohammad Rashid Ahmad Al Hameli, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, confirmed that the first housing package of the year aims to amplify citizens’ joy, as a reflection of the leadership’s commitment to securing a safe and secure environment for families.

Dr. Al Hameli added: "Immediately after the leadership issues the directives, we contact beneficiaries to expedite the process so they can claim their housing benefits. This is part of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s strategy to provide high quality, efficient services to UAE citizens and to make their journey seamless and effortless."