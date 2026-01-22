Mira Developments, in collaboration with Gianfranco Ferré Home, has unveiled a new selection of fully furnished and fully serviced apartments at Gianfranco Ferré Residences.

Located at the very tip of Al Marjan Island and surrounded by the Arabian Gulf on three sides, the project combines Milanese design language with the calm, open horizons of the sea, becoming an exceptional offering in Ras Al Khaimah’s residential market.

The key highlight of the release is the expanded studio offering, now totaling 109 units, creating new entry points for investors and holiday-home buyers drawn to Al Marjan Island’s growing tourism and rental market, which recorded year-on-year growth of approximately 17–21% in 2025, according to market reports.

The collection also includes 46 one- and 7 two-bedroom apartments, alongside a limited number of newly introduced duplex residences comprising 18 two-bedroom, 3 three-bedroom and 8 four-bedroom layouts, addressing increasing demand from families and long-term residents seeking space, privacy and direct waterfront living.

Brand’s distinctive design DNA

All residences remain fully furnished by Gianfranco Ferré Home and delivered turnkey, with interiors shaped by the brand’s distinctive design DNA – architectural lines, tailored proportions, and a refined palette of neutral tones, textured fabrics and premium materials, said a statement from Mira Developments.

The result is a calm, structured aesthetic that allows owners to move in, rent out or resell without the delays and uncertainties of fit-out and furnishing. Prices start from AED1.6 million ($435,581), it stated.

On the launch, Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments, said: "Gianfranco Ferré Residences was met with remarkable interest from both lifestyle buyers and investors. We have seen especially strong demand for larger family residences, as well as for flexible studio layouts suited to short- and mid-term rental strategies."

"Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most investment-attractive destinations in the region today, and by releasing an expanded studio offering – now totaling 109 units – we are creating more opportunities for people to own a fully branded, fully serviced home at one of the UAE’s most valuable waterfront locations," he added.

Fully serviced waterfront experience

Gianfranco Ferré Residences stands apart with a level of service that goes beyond standard residential amenities. Residents benefit from an environment where valet parking, concierge support, à la carte services and weekly housekeeping are provided as part of everyday living, removing the usual friction of ownership.

Every detail is designed to keep life effortless – whether the residence is enjoyed personally or offered as a fully serviced rental home, stated the developer.

Rooftop TechnoGym fitness areas for men and women, swimming pools, kids’ leisure zones, restaurants and landscaped gardens are seamlessly integrated into the community, creating a resort-level experience without compromising privacy or comfort. With direct access to water sports and the surrounding marina lifestyle, the sea becomes part of the daily routine.

Designed for Sea, Space and Light

The project’s signature U-shaped architectural form frames the water from almost every angle. Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides every apartment with open sea views, while selected units feature private terrace pools that extend the living space directly toward the horizon. Every layout – from compact studios to 4-bedroom duplexes featuring two pool terraces – has been designed around light, flow, and connection to the surrounding water, ensuring that even the most efficient footprints feel open and resort-like.-TradeArabia News Service

