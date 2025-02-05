Dubai has unveiled plans to develop ‘Therme Dubai,’ a first-of-its-kind wellbeing resort and interactive park in the region, which spans 500,000 sq ft, stands 100 m tall and is designed to host up to 1.7 million visitors annually.

With an estimated cost of AED2 billion ($544 million), the project will be developed inside Zabeel Park in collaboration with the private sector, represented by Therme Group, an international wellbeing leader, renowned for creating unique wellbeing resorts and infrastructure.

It is being funded by a consortium of local and international financing partners, with completion anticipated by 2028.

The tallest facility of its kind in the world, ‘Therme Dubai, integrates elements of relaxation, leisure, family entertainment, healthcare, and natural environments.

The project's key attractions include a Michelin-star restaurant, three 18-m waterfalls, and expansive 4,500-sq m indoor and terrace pools offering dynamic, all-year water environments.

Additionally, the project will feature an exhilarating play area with 15 waterslides and experiential art installations designed to enrich the customer experience.

It has been designed by the renowned global architectural firm DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro), celebrated for its iconic and unique designs worldwide. Among its most notable projects are The Shed, a cultural centre in New York City and the University of Chicago building in the US.

The lead designer, Liz Diller, is recognised as one of the most influential figures in cultural spaces. She is also the recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Fellowship in architecture.

Aligned with the UAE’s ‘Year of the Community,’ the initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life and overall wellbeing of its residents and visitors.

Headquartered in Austria, Therme got the go-ahead from HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for the mega project.

The announcement ceremony was attended by several senior officials including Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The project aligns with key objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to foster vibrant, healthy communities, provide a wholesome environment for residents and visitors, and strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness in attracting leading international companies and foreign direct investments.

Sheikh Hamdan was later briefed on the master plan for the Therme Dubai project by Mattar Al Tayer, the Chairman of the Supreme Urban Planning Committee, Director General of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

With its integration of wellness, healthcare, and recreational facilities, Therme Dubai is positioned to strengthen Dubai’s medical tourism sector.

By offering a range of health-focused services and promoting a lifestyle centered on physical and mental wellbeing, the project aims to attract visitors seeking holistic wellness experiences, while also improving the quality of life of the local population.

He was also presented with a model of the Therme Dubai project which boasts an array of world-class amenities, including natural therapeutic zones, diverse thermal pools, and multiple floors dedicated to wellbeing and relaxation.

The building's design embodies sustainable engineering principles, leveraging cutting-edge technologies for water treatment, heating and cooling.

The resort will recycle 90% of the water used in its thermal pools, while 80% of the fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources. Additionally, the project will serve as a cultural hub, hosting innovative and immersive art from cities across the globe, it stated.

According to Therme, the project encompasses three key zones. The first is the Play Zone, a family-friendly area that blends fun, entertainment, and health-related activities for both adults and children.

The second is the Relax Zone, dedicated to adults and offering indoor and outdoor relaxation pools, mineral pools, steam rooms, and natural treatments using mineral-enhanced water.

The third is the Restore Zone which focuses on rejuvenation, providing visitors with a tranquil escape in a spacious thermal complex, complete with saunas, steam rooms, and innovatively designed mineral treatment baths that elevate the guest experience to unparalleled levels of comfort and quality.

The resort’s design is centred around integrating nature and water at the heart of the project, providing elements that contribute to enhancing human well-being.

It will feature the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, supporting urban biodiversity and sustainable development. This garden will feature over 200 plant species from around the globe, paired with clear, warm thermal waters.

Guests will also get to enjoy multi-sensory saunas, therapeutic mineral pools, wave pools, water slides, and luxurious spa treatments inspired by ancient bathing traditions from around the world such as Roman and Turkish baths, Japanese hot springs, Turkish hammams, and Nordic saunas.

In addition, the resort will host hundreds of water and art activities, leveraging technology to provide a unique experience for visitors.

The project aims to deliver a world-class wellbeing experience for both residents and visitors, establishing Dubai as a global wellness tourism destination.

Designed to support sustainable urban development, Therme Dubai will integrate nature and water into the city’s environment, contributing to the creation of greener, healthier urban spaces.-TradeArabia News Service

