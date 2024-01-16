Majid Al Futtaim Development, a part of UAE-based developer and retail pioneer Majid Al Futtaim, has announced its final project at Tilal Al Ghaf with the launch of Amara, the latest distinctive residential complex to emerge from the creator’s expanding luxury real estate portfolio.

Unveiling the project, the Emirati developer said Amara comprises 116 private twin villas with interiors curated by The Bergman Design House. Built around a community park, the key development is brought to life with well-designed water and play areas.

The complex also houses several residential amenities, including a gym and multipurpose hall, that have become staple features across Majid Al Futtaim’s world-class lifestyle destinations, it stated.

The entire community is seamlessly woven together with mature lush landscaping and offers residents easy connections to adjacent neighbourhoods, it added.

Amara brings innovative design and contemporary community conceptualisation to the forefront with an interplay between pairs of adjoining volumes; a third of each twin villa is recessed to create space for the entrance, dramatically offsetting it from its successor.

These volumes follow the snaking contours of the masterplan, further breaking the alignments of the twin villas to create a dynamic street façade, said the developer.

The massing of the villas consists of platonic, interlocking volumes, reinforced with the simple elegance of textured and patterned finishes.

Subtractions from the mass of each villa provide semi-outdoor areas that introduce greenery into the living quarters, encouraging an indoor-outdoor living experience, while single and double-height spaces lead residents from the entrance to the garden, where they can enjoy optimally framed views of the surrounding landscapes, it added.

Majid Al Futtaim Development CEO Hawazen Esber said: "The launch of Amara is set to usher in a new era of residential complex design and connectivity, promising a uniquely integrated lifestyle marked by communal experiences and outdoor elements."

"With dynamic architecture and façades, the beating heart of Amara will be felt through its intentional interior design; earthy colour palettes and natural materials work in synergy to present a community of understated luxury and unassuming elegance, complete with the workings of an inner sanctuary," noted Esber.

"A stand-out addition to our growing portfolio of luxury destinations across Dubai, Amara will offer a lifestyle where relaxation, renewal, and rest are the foundations from which residents can approach their every day," he added.

Marie Soliman and Albin Berglund of Bergman Design House, said: "At Bergman Design House, we seamlessly blend modern luxury with the natural beauty of Tilal Al Ghaf. The careful use of timbers and handpicked stones highlights the organic elements, offering residents unobstructed views of the picturesque surroundings."

"Our design reflects Majid Al Futtaim's commitment to unmatched lifestyle experiences. Amara fosters a sense of belonging, harmonizing elevated living with nature and the neighborhood, creating a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility," they stated.

Spanning across three floors, each twin villa blends modern design and luxurious comfort to create a residential experience that feels like a retreat.

The interior vision realised by The Bergman Design House adopts a light, organic, Zen-inspired approach to deliver an expertly crafted space marked by privacy, said the experts.

"Known for creating stunning signature living experiences, The Bergman Design House has also committed to using eco-conscious materials, like lime-wash paint, to bring residents a finished product that is both soulful and natural," they added.

