Live Nation Middle East, together with its UAE-based partner BRAG, is launching a new partnership with Expo City Dubai to manage three premier venues: Jubilee Park, Al Forsan Park, and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

The three Live Nation managed venues will host events year-round that reflect Expo City Dubai’s diversity. Jubilee Park (12,000 capacity) and Al Forsan Park (5,000) offer large outdoor spaces for festivals and cultural events, while the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (2,000) provides a more intimate setting for emerging artists and community gatherings.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director - Entertainment & Experiences at Expo City Dubai, said, “Expo City Dubai was designed to be a destination for everyone – a place where people can gather, celebrate and be inspired. This partnership with Live Nation Middle East and BRAG allows us to bring world-class entertainment directly to our communities year-round, making cultural and creative experiences more accessible, more often.”

Ramzi Nakad, CEO & Creative Director at BRAG, said, “Expo City is a landmark destination, and the versatility of its spaces makes this partnership truly powerful. These venues offer a blank canvas that can adapt to any format or vision, from music festivals and art showcases, to global summits and innovative brand experiences. Our goal in managing these venues is to unlock the full creative potential of these spaces by making it easier and faster for event organizers, promoters, creators, and communities to bring their ideas to life.”

James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East, added, “Expo City Dubai represents an important future destination for live entertainment in the region. This partnership builds on Live Nation’s venue platform and existing partnerships in the UAE and the region. Our goal is to bring more world-class talent to the UAE Expo City Dubai in a unique cultural setting. With our partner BRAG’s local expertise and Live Nation's global network, we are creating a powerful new complementary platform to showcase the best in live entertainment from around the world.”

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the ambition to lead in sustainable events by 2030, Expo City Dubai and Live Nation are introducing sustainability standards across all three venues — including carbon footprint tracking, zero waste to landfill, reduced food waste, a shift to renewable energy, and the elimination of single-use plastics.

Jubilee Park, Al Forsan Park, and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre have already played host to landmark events including Untold Music Festival, Break the Block, ELROW, the FIFA Fan Zone, and performances from the likes of Jungle, Amr Diab, Tiesto, Adnan Sami and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.