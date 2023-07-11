Leptos Estates, a leading developer in Cyprus, has unveiled an exceptional duplex penthouse mainly targeted at GCC investors, in Limassol. It occupies the top level of Poseidon Tower at Blu Marine, a super luxury residential development.

Priced at $13 million (+VAT) the six-bedroom, six-bathroom, penthouse apartment measures over 7,800 sq ft and features open-plan living areas with double height ceilings that are designed to maximise the breath-taking views onto the Mediterranean Sea through full-size glazes.

Named after the ancient Greek Gods, Poseidon, Zeus and Oceanus, the three impressive residential towers of Limassol Blu Marine pay homage to the sea, said the Cypriot developer.

Apartments feature generous balconies, column-free layouts and large, south facing windows maximising natural light and far-reaching views of Limassol and the alluring waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Each building at Limassol Blu Marine is strategically placed to ensure uncompromised views of the water.

Residents of Limassol Blu Marine enjoy exclusive access to world-class onsite amenities and five-star services available 24/7. An elevated podium over the sea hosts a spectacular 50-metre infinity pool, beautiful gardens, double height gym, bistro and residents’ lobby and concierge.

Owners will also have access to over 14,000 sq.ft. of luxury health and wellness facilities, including treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms and a naturally lit 25-metre heated indoor pool. In addition, residents will also benefit from a 24-hour concierge, property and rental management, housekeeping and security, stated Leptos.

The prime home also includes a large wraparound terrace with panoramic Sea views from every angle complete with a private swimming pool, it added.

Unveiling the details, Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, said: "The duplex penthouse atop the Poseidon Tower at Blu Marine is one of the best apartments available on the market in Cyprus. The contemporary loft style design is accentuated by spectacular views directly onto the sea and along the Limassol coastline."

"Perfectly situated, the residents will benefit from all the world-class amenities available at Blu Marine, which includes a private beach at the front of the development, whilst also being within a short walk from Limassol Old Town and the marina," he noted.

According to him, The Poseidon Penthouse is accessed via its own private lift to the 33rd and 34th floor where there are two entrances, one into the open-plan living/dining and kitchen and one into the main living quarters where there are three-bedroom suites.

The floor also contains a TV/lounge area, reception room and a BBQ area, which leads onto the terrace, he stated.

"The expansive terrace includes a private swimming pool, with sun loungers and seating areas. There is considered landscaping providing a splash of colour across the terrace, as well as inside the apartment, which adds a sense of peace and tranquillity to the home. A contemporary open staircase leads up to the top floor of the penthouse where there is a sizeable Master bedroom suite, complete with a walk-in wardrobe, as well as two guest bedroom suites," he noted.

According to him, Limassol Blu Marine, located in a sought-after neighbourhood of Limassol, has been master planned with luxury living in mind, by a collection of award-winning professionals.

"We have worked with Benoy Architects – the experts behind Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Westfield London – to design the landmark scheme that offers an unrivalled lifestyle in a cosmopolitan haven, centrally positioned between luxury, high-end developments and attractions, defining the project as “Europe’s New Riviera," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).