UAE - LEOS Developments, an international property and lifestyle developer, has announced the launch of Weybridge Gardens 4, a 15-storey residential project featuring 294 apartments, ranging from studios to 4 bedroom sky villas each with its own private pool, embodying blooming luxury.

With a gross development value of AED475 million ($129.3 million), the project offers British standard of quality featuring a Tuscan-inspired sky beach, cascading jacuzzis as well as premium amenities and nature inspired architecture, all in the heart of Dubailand.

Weybridge Gardens 4 integrates signature lifestyle amenities, including the LEOS Boxing Academy and LEOS Dance Studio.

The rooftop, aptly named "Rebirth”, captures Tuscany’s hot springs, providing a serene oasis with wellness amenities and panoramic urban views, it stated.

LEOS said through this project it aims to introduce 30 exclusive four-bedroom sky villas, each a masterpiece of luxury. These expansive sky villas will feature a private pool, spa like bathrooms, and bespoke interiors.

Their design maximises space and natural light, with breathtaking skyline views that create the perfect backdrop for modern opulence. Weybridge Gardens 4 draws inspiration from organic forms with its petal-inspired design, it stated.

Weybridge Gardens 4 is a statement of LEOS Developments’ commitment to redefining luxury living. From its cutting-edge design to outstanding amenities, making it a premier choice for those seeking nature inspired beauty, a lifestyle of vitality and elegance in Dubailand, said a company spokesman.

A symphony of petals, the geometric façade will be illuminated by integrated lighting along the petal edges, seamlessly blending exterior elegance with interior functionality.

The building's columnar structures and curved balconies symbolise growth and vitality, with greenery to reflect nature's harmony, he stated.

"From an infinity pool and cascading jacuzzis to an outdoor cinema and zen garden-style yoga deck, this space redefines relaxation. Features like a Baja shelf with in-water sunbeds and a sunbathing lounge, while a pizzeria and BBQ area make it the ultimate retreat for residents," he added.

